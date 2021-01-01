I will ask Rawal why he said ward convention has not been held: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the party held ward convention even in the Far West province.

UML held ward convention across the country on October 26. Office secretary of the party Sher Bahadur Tamang claimed that ward convention has been completed in over 6,000 wards across the country but former party incharge in Far West Bhim Rawal on Monday told Setopati that he has no information about ward convention held in any district in the province.

Oli reacted to Rawal's comments while interacting with the media in Morang on Tuesday and claimed that it has been held even in the Far West province. "I will ask him why he said so after returning to Kathmandu," Oli stated.

The party is holding convention in rural/municipality across the country today.