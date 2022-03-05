Election Commission discusses National Assembly election with PM Deuba

Election Commission office-bearers met Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to discuss the date for National Assembly election.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya and other commissioners went to Baluwatar and held discussion with PM Deuba, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal, Communication Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Law Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu and others about election for the 19 National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 5, 2022.

They also discussed about the local election which the Election Commission pointed should be held by mid-April. By-election in the four vacant House of Representatives (HoR) seats and 18 provincial assembly seats in different provinces was also discussed during the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Election Commission.

PM Deuba told the Election Commission officials that the government will soon announce the date for National Assembly election.