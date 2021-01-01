No hearing in SC today, unlikely even on Tuesday as justices decide to meet CJ Rana

There were no hearings in the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday as justices held discussion to form a position on Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana seeking a share in the federal Cabinet.

A total of 216 cases were assigned to seven different benches for Friday but none of the cases got a hearing on Monday. With the justices deciding to meet CJ Rana on Tuesday, the benches look unlikely to sit for business even on Tuesday.

The justices, meanwhile, have decided to meet CJ Rana on Tuesday and question him about the latest controversies before making their position clear. "We have asked for time to meet at 11:30 Tuesday morning. We have decided to make our position public only after that," a justice told Setopati.

Seven justices met on Friday to discuss the latest controversy while 14 justices met on Sunday to form their position on CJ Rana. They had to postpone the discussion for Monday after being informed that CJ Rana has called full court on Monday. They then decided to boycott the full court on Monday and instead hold further discussion.

Some of the justices during the meeting on Monday opined that CJ Rana should provide a way out as he cannot be trusted while some stated that they should first meet CJ Rana and talk with him about the issue.

They eventually decided to meet CJ Rana on Tuesday and make their position clear after listening to him.

"Some stated that there was no meaning of listening to CJ Rana who has also dragged the judiciary and other justices into controversy. But a few said that we should also listen to what he has to say. We have decided to meet CJ Rana to remain united," the justice added.

A total of 13 justices attended the meeting on Monday.