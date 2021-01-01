I'm an obvious candidate for NC president: Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has said he is an obvious candidate for the post of party president in the upcoming general convention.

He pointed that he will contest for president in the 14th general convention as he had contested also in the 13th but added that his faction has yet to discuss the topic. "Decision will be taken even this time after discussion in the team. I am obviously a candidate for president," Paudel told reporters in Banke on Monday.

He added that only one candidate will contest from the faction despite other leaders also aspiring for the top post.

He slammed NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba for not holding the general convention in time pointing that the party is facing a legal crisis in lack of general convention and urged Deuba to hold it on time.