PM Deuba to visit flood-hit areas in Province 1 today

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will inspect the devastation wreaked by floods and landslides in Province 1 on Sunday.

PM Deuba will visit Sunsari, Morang, Ilam, Panchthar and other districts devastated by floods and landslides. He will be accompanied by Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal and others during the visit, according to Deuba's secretariat.

He is scheduled to return to Kathmandu in the evening.

Deuba had inspected the devastation wreaked by floods and landslides in the Far West on Thursday and Friday.

The government has already decided to provide Rs 200,000 to the family for each victim killed in the floods and landslides. The family will receive Rs 100,000 for each additional death if there are multiple victims in the family. It has also announced to give Rs 50,000 to build temporary shelters for those whose houses have been destroyed in the floods and landslides.