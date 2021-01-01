Bagmati CM Shakya to seek vote of confidence today

Chief Minister (CM) of Bagmati Ashta Laxmi Shakya will seek vote of confidence in the provincial assembly on Thursday.

"CMM will seek vote of confidence today. It is up to the speaker to then call a meeting for discussion," Finance Minister of Bagmati Rachana Khadka told Setopati. "We don't want to remain in the government even for a minute through deception. We will move forward in the way showed by the Constitution. We are ready to go in for process."

The Shakya government is in minority after 13 CPN-UML lawmakers of the province including a minister joined CPN (Unified Socialist) formed by Madhav Kuamr Nepal.

"If the party represented by the Chief Minister is divided or if a party joining the provincial government withdraws its support, the Chief Minister shall propose a vote of confidence to the Provincial Assembly within thirty days," states clause 2 of Article 188 of the Constitution about provisions related to Vote of Confidence and no-confidence motion.

Shakya, who was close to Madhav Kumar Nepal for a long time, became chief minister (CM) on August 18, after changing camp to join the group led by Chairman KP Sharma Oli hours after the Khanal-Nepal faction applied for registration of the new party at the Election Commission.

UML had 56 lawmakers in the 109-strong provincial assembly including speaker and Shakya was appointed CM as leader of the party with majority in the assembly. But the ruling party now has just 43 lawmakers.

CPN (Maoist Center) has 23 seats, Nepali Congress (NC) 22, Unified Socialist 13 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) one in the province. The alliance of these four parties can comfortably form a new government.