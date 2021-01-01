Rawal, Bhusal take exception to Oli's renouncement of 10-point deal

Leaders of the erstwhile Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML have taken exception to the remarks by Chairman KP Sharma Oli to not talk about the 10-point deal.

The then warring factions of UML had signed the 10-point deal for party unity on July 11. Ten second generation leaders including Bhim Rawal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal and others didn't join the new party registered by Madhav Kumar Nepal after Oli expressed commitment to implement the deal and return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center).

But addressing a training program for cadres of Bagmati province on Wednesday, Oli renounced the 10-point deal and urged the dissident leaders to not talk about it pointing that the deal was signed to keep Nepal in the party implying it has no relevance now that Nepal has formed another party.

Leaders like Rawal and Bhusal have taken exception to remarks of Oli who compared the demand for implementation of the 10-point deal to the flat tune of ektare (a one-string Nepali musical instrument). Rawal has commented that the 10-point deal was signed for national interest by saving party unity and claimed that its tune has already been institutionalized. "It is beneficial for health of everyone to listen to its tune with a cool mind," Rawal has tweeted on Thursday.

Bhusal has also taken to the social media and called Oli's remarks clumsy materialism. He has kept a link of the video of Oli's remarks and posted a Sanskrit verse by Chaarvak about materialism preaching "As long as you live, live happily. Drink ghee even by incurring debt. Once the body is reduced to ashes, it won't come back."