PM to visit Far West to inspect flood hit areas

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will inspect the devastation wreaked by floods and landslides in the Far West on Thursday.

He will fly to Dhangadi in the morning and then take a chopper from there to visit Dadeldhura, Doti and other districts devastated by floods and landslides, according to Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ramesh Lekhak who hails from the province.

PM Deuba will stay in the province on Thursday and return to Kathmandu on Friday after completing inspection.

Floods and landslides have taken 77 lives in the province and caused huge material loss following heavy rainfall since Saturday.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to provide Rs 200,000 to the family for each victim killed in the floods and landslides. The family will receive Rs 100,000 for each additional death if there are multiple victims in the family.

The government also decided to compensate those who have suffered losses of crops, houses and shops. The families will receive Rs 15,000 if there are up to five members in the family and Rs 20,000 if there are more than five members.