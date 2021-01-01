UML standing committee meeting today

CPN-UML will hold standing committee meeting later Thursday.

The meeting will be held at Tulsi Lal Memorial Foundation in Lalitpur in the afternoon, according to Office Secretary of the party Sher Bahadur Tamang.

The meeting will review the recently held statute general convention and the upcoming convention of local bodies. It will also discuss about the next general convention and the recent devastation by floods and landslides.

UML will hold ward convention in 6,743 wards across the country on October 23. The main opposition party will hold convention in 753 rural/municipalities three days later.