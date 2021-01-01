Govt decides to provide relief materials to flood, landslide victims

The government has decided to provide relief packages for flood and landslide victims.

The meeting of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday has taken decision to that regard, according to PM Deuba's secretariat.

The meeting has decided to mobilize security persons for rescue operation and provide relief packages to the victims.

Floods and landslides following heavy rainfall since Saturday has caused huge loss of lives and properties across the country.