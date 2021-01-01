Home Minister talks with Chand-led CPN for implementation of deal

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has held discussion with Netra Bikram Chand led CPN to implement the government's agreement with the party.

The discussion held at the Home Ministry on Tuesday focused on prompt implementation of past deal especially release of all the arrested party leaders and cadres, and withdrawal of the cases against them.

Minister Khand, Attorney General Khamba Bahadur Khati, Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey, Law Secretary Uday Raj Sapkota, and Joint-secretary (law) at the Home Ministry Kamal Khatri represented the government while CPN Spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma represented the party during the meeting.

Bishwokarma called the discussion positive.

The then KP Sharma Oli government and Netra Bikram Chand led CPN had signed a three-point agreement on March 4.

The agreement signed by leaders of the two talk teams—the then Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and secretariat member and spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma respectively—had stated that the Chand-led CPN will carry out all its political activities peacefully and seek to resolve all political issues through dialogue while the government will revoke the ban on the party's activities, release all the arrested party leaders and cadres, and withdraw the cases against them.