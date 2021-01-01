Maoist Center changes schedule for conventions

CPN (Maoist Center) has changed the schedule for conventions from grassroots to provinces.

The party's standing committee meeting at the central office in Paris Danda has made the changes, according to Spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara.

Party memberships can be renewed until November 11, tole convention will be held by November 13 while ward convention will be finished by November 20 as per the amended schedule. Similarly, convention of rural/municipalities will be held on November 27 while provincial convention will be held by December 11.

The party has also formed a 149-strong advisory committee and 99-strong senior communist forum. Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, meanwhile, has been appointed chairman of the election commission committee and Peshal Kumar Pokharel chosen as head of the accounts commission.

The party has also formed a 25-strong discipline committee chaired by Tanka Rai.