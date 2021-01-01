Singh-Thapa alliance dominant in Kathmandu

The alliance of Prakash Man Singh and Gagan Thapa has dominated convention of municipalities inside Kathmandu district.

Former general secretary Singh and contender for general secretary in the upcoming general convention Thapa jointly fielded candidates in 11 local bodies in Kathmandu district. The Singh-Thapa panel has won in five of the eight where results have been declared including Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

The faction of former general secretary Krishna Sitaula has won in two municipalities and that of President Sher Bahadur Deuba in just one. The Sitaula and Deuba factions had allied in Kathmandu district.

Chairman of Ward 25 of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Nil Kaji Shakya has been elected NC President of Nepali Congress (NC) from the Singh-Thapa alliance. He defeated Pragati Man Ranjit supported by the Deuba-Sitaula alliance.

The Singh-Thapa alliance also won vice-president and two secretaries in the KMC.

Similarly, Kumar Lama from the Singh-Thapa alliance has been elected president of Gokarneshwore municipality. Uddhav Dahal of Deuba faction has been elected president in Kageshwori Manohara municipality.

Om Krishna Bimali from the Sitaula faction has been elected president of Tokha municipality while Dilip Kumar Shrestha from the Singh-Thapa alliance has been elected president of Shankharapur municipality.

Meanwhile, Krishna Hari Maharjan from the Sitaula faction has been elected president of Tarakeshwore municipality while Durga Prasad Gautam from the Singh-Thapa alliance has been elected president of Nagarjun municipality.

Similarly, Raja Ram Budathoki from the Singh-Thapa alliance has been elected president of Budhanilkantha municipality.

The party has yet to conclude convention in Kirtipur, Chandragiri and Dakshinkali municipalities with that in the first two delayed apparently to conclude it in consensus while ward convention has not been completed in Ward 2 of Dakshinkali.