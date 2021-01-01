National Assembly meeting rescheduled due to statute general convention of UML

The National Assembly has rescheduled meeting for the statute general convention of main opposition CPN-UML.

UML is holding statute general convention from October 1-3. Meeting of the National Assembly has been rescheduled as UML lawmakers have to participate in the statute general convention.

General Secretary of the Federal Parliament Bharat Raj Gautam issuing a notice on Thursday has stated that the meeting has been rescheduled due to special circumstances.

The next National Assembly meeting will be held on October 4 and the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on October 5.