Discussion about dialogue and consensus in all-party meeting

The all-party meeting called by Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and boycotted by the main opposition CPN-UML talked about moving forward on consensus holding dialogue.

UML boycotted the meeting called by PM Deuba to end the House obstruction and discuss contemporary political issues without formal notice of boycott.

Talking to reporters after the meeting Government Spokesperson and Law Minister Gyanendra Karki said UML is trying to run away from dialogue and discussion.

PM Deuba invited top leaders of the parties represented in the federal parliament for the meeting in accordance to the ruling by Speaker Agni Sapkota to end the deadlock.

The meeting discussed about running the federal parliament in a dignified manner without any obstruction, according to Karki. Speaking during the meeting Deuba said that he will invite UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli in future meetings despite his boycott today and expressed hope that Oli will put his opinion then.

PM Deuba, Law Minister Karki, Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Narayan Kaji Shrestha of CPN (Maoist Center), General Secretary Beduram Bhusal and Rajendra Pandey of CPN (Unified Socialist), Chairman Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Rajendra Shrestha of Samajwadi Party (JSP), Vice-chair of Rastriya Janamorcha Durga Paudel, Prem Suwal of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, and others attended the metting.

UML has been obstructing House of Representatives (HoR) raising questions about role of Speaker Agni Sapkota and has accused him of facilitating split in the party. It had also boycotted the all-party meeting called by Speaker Sapkota to end the deadlock

A total of 33 bills have been stuck at the HoR and 27 at the National Assembly.