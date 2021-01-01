NC proposal to lead Bagmati govt for 2.5 months unacceptable: Shekhar Koirala

Central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Shekhar Koirala has taken exception to the party's proposal to lead Bagmati government for a short period.

Responding to reported proposal by the party with CPN (Unified Socialist) to lead the provincial government for around two and a half months, Koirala commented that such deed will weaken the party.

"The reported proposal by Nepali Congress (NC) leadership with CPN (Unified Socialist) to form government under it for two and a half months targeting the party's general convention in course of changing the provincial government of UML in Bagmati that is currently in crisis is objectionable and unacceptable. This will weaken NC," Koirala has posted on the social media.

Chief Minister (CM) Ashta Laxmi Shakya is in minority in the provincial assembly after split in UML. The ruling coalition at the center is trying to form a new coalition government in the province.