All-party meeting at Baluwatar today

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has called an all-party meeting at Baluwatar on Thursday to end House obstruction.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been obstructing House of Representatives (HoR) proceedings since the start of the current session. It had boycotted the all-party meeting called by Speaker Agni Sapkota to end the deadlock.

PM Deuba has invited top leaders of the parties represented in the federal parliament for the meeting.

UML has been obstructing HoR raising questions about role of Speaker Sapkota and accused him of facilitating split in the party.

The HoR Meeting is scheduled for one Thursday afternoon. The government is preparing to table a few ordinances the then KP Sharma Oli government brought today.

The all-party meeting will be held before the House meeting.