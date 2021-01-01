CIAA raids office of Province 2 CM Raut

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has raided the office of Province 2 Chief Minister (CM) Lal Babu Raut following complaints about irregularities in procurement of bicycles for the campaign to educate girls.

A team from the CIAA office at Bardibas has raided the CM's office Wednesday afternoon and taken documents related to the campaign under control.

CM Raut has launched 'Beti Padhau, Beti Bachau' (Educate Daughter, Save Daughter) campaign in the province and has been distributing bicycles to girls under the campaign.

A CIAA source confided that the CM's office has been raided following complaints about irregularities in procurement of bicycles. "Documents related to procurement of bicycles have been taken under control," the source added.