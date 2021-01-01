Province 2 CM Lal Babu Raut to seek floor test on Oct 6

Province 2 Chief Minister (CM) Lal Babu Raut will seek floor test on October 6.

The Cabinet meeting Wednesday morning has recommended to the governor to call the provincial assembly session on October 6 and CM Raut will seek floor test on the same day, according to Financial Affairs and Planning Minister Shailendra Prasad Sah.

CM Raut is seeking the floor test as Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) split.

"If the party represented by the Chief Minister is divided or if a party joining the provincial government withdraws its support, the Chief Minister shall propose a vote of confidence to the Provincial Assembly within thirty days," clause 2 of Article 188 of the Constitution about provisions related to Vote of Confidence and no-confidence motion states.

CM Raut is expected to comfortably pass the floor test as JSP has 39 seats even after the split, Nepali Congress (NC) 19 and CPN (Maoist Center) eight in the 104-strong provincial assembly.

The three-party ruling coalition is also preparing to induct CPN (Unified Socialist), which has 13 seats, in the government. Minister Sah said the newly registered party will join the government immediately after the federal Cabinet is expanded.

"We are discussing about the name and number of ministries to be given to Unified Socialist. It has yet to be finalized," he said about the provincial Cabinet.

Raut, who had split six ministries into 10 to induct ministers from NC and Maoist Center, will face difficulty in inducting ministers from Unified Socialist. He had given eight out of the 10 ministries to NC and Maoist Center and is planning to offer the remaining two ministries, that he has kept under him for now, to the newly registered party.

But Unified Socialist parliamentary party leader Shatrughan Mahato said the party will not join the government merely for the two ministries pointing that the ministries—Commerce, Supplies and Science and Technology, and Law, Justice and Provincial Assembly Ministry—are not important enough.