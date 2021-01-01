Cabinet expansion immediately after sharing of ministries is finalized: Yadav

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendar Yadav said the Cabinet will be expanded immediately after the ruling coalition agrees on sharing of ministries among the parties.

Yadav told Setopati that withdrawal of the ordinance making splitting of parties easier has paved the way for Cabinet expansion and the next meeting of coalition will discuss sharing of ministries.

"PM has not called coalition meeting until now. The issue of sharing of ministries will be discussed in the next meeting," he stated. "Once sharing of the ministries is finalized, the ministers to join from our party will also be decided. Our party has yet to take any decision about ministers."

Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was appointed prime minister (PM) on July 13, has not been able to complete the Cabinet in more than two months and has inducted just three ministers from Nepali Congress (NC) and two from Maoist Center and a state minister from NC.

Deuba was not able to expand the Cabinet due to differences in the ruling coalition about the ordinance making splitting of parties easier. The government has now taken the ordinance back paving the way for Cabinet expansion.

The ordinance brought by the government on August 17 allowed split of a party with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.

Madhav Kumar Nepal split CPN-UML to form CPN (Unified Socialist) and Mahantha Thakur split Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to form Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) after the ordinance was issued.