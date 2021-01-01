UML forms task force under Rawal for implementation of 10-point agreement

CPN-UML has formed a task force under Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal for implementation of the 10-point agreement.

The seven-strong task force also includes General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel, Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Paudel, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Lekh Raj Bhatta, Surendra Pandey and Shankar Pokharel.

Rawal was furious with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli pointing that the 10-point agreement reached between the then Khanal-Nepal faction and the Oli faction to return the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) has not been implemented.

Rawal and other second-generation leaders of the dissident faction had ditched the Khanal-Nepal faction and decided to remain in UML instead of joining the new party registered by the afction after Oli pledged to implement the deal.

But Oli had proposed to continue Lekh Raj Bhatta as Far West incharge of the party against the 10-point deal. Oli proposed to make Rawal, the party's Far West incharge before unification with CPN (Maoist Center), the party's vice-chair for the province.

He proposed to continue former Maoist leader Bhatta, who joined the party after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the state they were on the day of unification, pointing that Rawal will have a big role even in capacity of vice-chair.

Rawal had recently challenged Oli to revoke the 10-point deal and Oli has now made him coordinator of the task force formed for implementation of the deal.

Chief of the publicity department Yogesh Bhattarai told Setopati that Oli has instructed for resolution of the dispute in the Far West. Bhattarai said the 10-point deal will be implemented in a way that those who joined the party from Maoist Center are also appropriately honored.

The standing committee meeting on Monday has also decided to resolve differences in the party through internal discussion. A standing committee member confided that the leaders have agreed to resolve the disputed issues through discussion in party committees instead of making public statements.