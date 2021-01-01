Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka meets Indian counterpart Jaishankar in New York

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka has met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly on Sunday.

The two ministers agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the neighboring countries, according to the Nepali mission for the UN.

"Pleased to welcome my new Nepali colleague, Dr Narayan Khadka. Agreed that we should work together closely to take our special relationship forward," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

This is the first meeting with Jaishankar for Khadka who left for New York to participate in the General Assembly on September 22 after being sworn in earlier on the day.