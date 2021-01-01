Central committee meeting of CPN-UML to continue Sunday

The central committee meeting of CPN-UML will continue even on Sunday.

The meeting that started at Tulsi Lal Memorial Academy premises on Friday has already completed discussion on political report for statute general convention, organizational proposal, statute amendment proposal.

Leaders of the committee divided into 10 groups presented their opinion in the meeting on Saturday following discussion within the groups. Chief of the publicity department Yogesh Bhattarai said proposals have been received to make preparing foundation for socialism the party's objective and to unify the divided communist movement.

The majority of them also recommended that the 70-year age limit must also be set.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli will give answers on the recommendation made for political report, General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel on organizational report and Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Paudel on draft statute.

The party plans to endorse all the reports Sunday itself. The documents will be presented in the statute general convention scheduled to be held at Godavari from October 1-3.