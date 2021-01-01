I may fight election against Dahal: Thapa

CPN-UML standing committee member Ram Bahadur Thapa has said he may contest against CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the next general election.

Addressing a program in Chitwan on Friday former Maoist leader Thapa, who joined UML after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated UML's unification with Maoist Center on March 7, said he can fight Dahal if the party takes a decision to that regard.

"The party will take a decision once the election is announced. It may well be Prachanda vs Badal," he stated taking the nom de guerre for Dahal and himself respectively.

Thapa was elected from Chitwan-2 in the First Constituent Assembly Election in 2008. But he has not contested election from Chitwan after that. Dahal was elected from Chitwan-3 in the last general election after the Maoist party allied with UML with commitment to unify after the election.

He accused Dahal of abandoning the party's line of nationalism and socialism focusing instead on forming factions.