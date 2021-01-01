Oli presents political report in UML central committee meeting

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has presented the political report he prepared for the party's statute general convention from October 1-3 in the central committee meeting.

The meeting that started at Tulsi Lal Memorial Academy premises on Friday will discuss political report for statute general convention, organizational proposal, statute amendment proposal and endorse them.

"The statute general convention will have to be concluded in a well-managed, unified and dignified manner. There are problems in our internal and national politics. There should be discussion on that. It is necessary to come together for preparation of the 10th general convention scheduled for December and the local election to be held after that," Oli said speaking at the start of the meeting to present the report.

Oli has attacked the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the political report he prepared for the party's statute general convention claiming that the verdict made on the basis of setting to serve interests of a certain group has amended the Constitution in essence.

"The verdict has quoted precedents of the kind that help military rule in different countries. False contexts have been mentioned to prove that House dissolution was inappropriate. Support has been sought from wrong episode about the president's rights. Wrong and fatal exercise of setting to constitute the bench by including justices deemed favorable by the petitioners and removing those deemed unfavorable has been started," Oli has alleged in the document.

He has claimed that the SC verdict has badly disturbed the balance of powers between the three organs of the state violating the rights of the House to elect and that of the president to appoint the PM.

The document, however, does not mention another SC verdict on March 7 that invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) delivered on a case that was related only with name of the party formed after unification of the two parties.

Oli was cornered in the then ruling CPN and was in minority in all the party committees and parliamentary party following reinstatement of the House on February 23 after he first dissolved the House on December 20, 2020 and looked set to be ousted from the post of PM. But he became the powerful chairman of UML while Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal who had allied to corner Oli in CPN were split into two different parties by the SC verdict that invalidated unification.

Oli has mentioned in the document that he failed the floor test on May 10 only because 28 UML lawmakers from the then Khanal-Nepal faction abstained from voting.

He has blamed the current government, Speaker Agni Sapkota and the Election Commission for splitting of UML pointing that the government brought the ordinance making splitting of parties easier with the intention of splitting UML, Speaker Sapkota did not implement expulsion of 14 UML lawmakers by the party for trying to split the party, and the Election Commission recognized those expelled 14 lawmakers and 10 central members while registering the new party CPN (Unified Socialist).

He has also accused the then Khanal-Nepal faction of undermining the party leadership through factionalism right from the ninth general convention, secretly conspiring to topple his coalition government in 2016, and helping the campaign of Dahal to capture UML if possible and splitting it if not.