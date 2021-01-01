Nepal adds Unified Socialist office-bearers after protest over original picks

CPN (Unified Socialist) has finalized office-bearers making some last-minute changes after some leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal made by Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Senior Leader Jhala Nath Khanal is behind Nepal in ranking followed by Mukunda Neupane who is ranked above vice-chairs. Nepal was preparing to keep four vice-chairs but the roster has been expanded to seven after opposition from some.

Rajendra Pandey, Pramesh Hamal, Dharma Nath Sah and Jayanti Rai were the vice-chairs proposed by Nepal. Ghanendra Basnet, Kedar Neupane and Keshav Lal Shrestha have been added later. Shrestha was earlier proposed as secretary.

Beduram Bhusal has been made general secretary while Prakash Jwala, Ganga Lal Tuladhar and Bijay Paudel are deputy general secretaries. The party has picked four secretaries including Jagannath Khatiwada, Rajendra Rai, Nagendra Chaudhary and Ram Kumari Jhakri.

Rai was not originally picked an office-bearer but was made secretary, and Shrestha eventually made vice-chair, after some protested at the ranking pointing that Rai served as chief of the student wing of the then CPN-UML before Jhakri.

The party has also formed a 35-strong standing committee, 71-strong politburo and 301-strong central committee.