National Assembly Chair issues ruling urging PM Deuba to end House obstruction

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina has issued ruling urging Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to end obstruction in the National Assembly.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been obstructing both the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly since the start of the current House session accusing Speaker Agni Sapkota of engineering a split in the party, and pointing that lawmakers of CPN (Unified Socialist) are attending the House meeting.

Chairman Timalsina moved the budget forward in the upper House on Thursday amidst protest by the opposition and the budget, that was already passed by the HoR, was eventually passed even by the National Assembly.

"I urge the Government of Nepal and the PM to initiate dialogue to resolve this problem," Chairman Timalsina said issuing the ruling. He also urged UML lawmakers to be seated but they continued to stand during the proceedings. They, however, did not encircle the rostrum or chant slogans.

"The issues you all have raised have been heard by the nation. Resolution will come through discussion and dialogue. Let's go for discussion. It is better to continue House proceedings," he stated addressing the protesting UML lawmakers.

PM Deuba was inside the federal parliament premises when Chairman Timalsina issued the ruling. He, however, was attending the HoR meeting where UML lawmakers continued to encircle the rostrum and chant slogans despite Speaker Sapkota urging them to not raise the issue currently sub judice in the Supreme Court (SC).