There should be discussion in party while picking ministers: Paudel faction

The faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress (NC) has said there should be discussion in the party while expanding the Cabinet.

The faction while recognizing the prerogative of prime minister (PM) to pick ministers has said PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also NC president, should discuss Cabinet expansion in the party.

Deuba appointed central member Narayan Khadka as the foreign minister on Wednesday. Khadka like both the ministers appointed from NC earlier—Bal Krishna Khand and Gyanendra Bahadur Karki—and state minister Umesh Shrestha is from Deuba faction.

The Paudel faction is unhappy that Deuba unilaterally picked ministers without discussing in the party and discussed the issue during the faction's meeting at the residence of General Secretary Shashank Koirala on Wednesday. "There should be discussion about Cabinet expansion in the party. How many ministers will our faction get?" central member Bal Bahadur KC said after the meeting.

The Paudel faction also discussed the upcoming general convention and election of Non-Resident Nepali Association in the meeting. The party has completed ward convention in 64 districts. But 13 districts have yet to hold one and when it will be held is yet to be known.

Deuba has called meeting of NC office-bearers later on Wednesday to discuss the issue.