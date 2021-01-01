Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka sworn in, assumes office

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka has been sworn in on Wednesday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Minister Khadka amidst a function at the Shital Niwas Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, Speaker Agni Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Khadka has assumed office Wednesday itself reaching the Singha Durbar after being sworn in.

Khadka, who heads the foreign affairs department in the party, was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Udayapur-1 in the last general election.