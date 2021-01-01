Deuba picks Narayan Khadka for foreign minister

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has appointed central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Narayan Khadka as the foreign minister.

PM Deuba has written to the President's Office Wednesday morning recommending appointment of Khadka as foreign minister, according to Deuba's secretariat.

Khadka, who heads the foreign affairs department in the party, is set to be sworn in Wednesday itself. He was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Udayapur-1 in the last general election.