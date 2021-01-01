Maoist Center to choose leadership from ward level to center through election

CPN (Maoist Center) will choose leadership from the ward committees to the central committee through election.

The party, that has already decided to hold national convention from December 26-28, has prepared working procedure to elect leadership at all levels through election. Conventions at the lower levels will be completed and the leadership elected before the national convention.

Incharge of the party's central office and standing committee member Barsha Man Pun said 285,000 positions from the ward level to center will be filled through election. The working procedure mentions that party chairman and office-bearers will also be chosen through election.

Pointing that leadership of all levels will be chosen through election Chairman Dahal and Pun have instructed committees to start preparations through the virtual orientation program organized by the central election committee on Tuesday.

A total of 180 central members, and five representatives each from provincial election committees of seven geographical and three no-geographical provinces participated in the meeting, according to Pun.