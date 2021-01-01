House passes budget amidst protest by UML

The budget for the current fiscal year has been passed by the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday amidst protest by the main opposition CPN-UML.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the motion for passing the budget during the House meeting on Monday and it was passed by the majority. Passing of the budget has paved the way for the government to carry out its spending.

The then finance minister Bishnu Paudel had brought the budget through an ordinance on May 29 after the then prime minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the house for the second time just a week earlier.

The House meeting was convened on July 18 after the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the House on July 12.

The bill to replace the budget brought through ordinance needs to be passed within 60 days of start of the next House session as per Article 114 of the Constitution. The Sher Bahadur Deuba government brought a new budget through the replacement bill in the intervening period.

The 60-day deadline expired on Wednesday preventing the government from spending after that.