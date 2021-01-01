Ward convention in 13 districts uncertain despite NC resolving dispute about active members

The delay in resolving dispute about active membership looks set to affect ward convention of Nepali Congress (NC).

The party has held ward convention in 57 districts and the 20 remaining districts including Kathmandu are scheduled to hold theirs on Tuesday.

The party has not been able to publish the list in 13 districts including all eight in Province 2, and Rasuwa, Dolpa, Banke, Kailali and Surkhet. Dispute about active membership in four out of those 13 districts—Dolpa, Sarlahi, Surkhet and Kailali—was resolved recently while former general secretary Krishna Sitaula and central members Minendra Rijal and Ramesh Lekhak resolved disputes in the remaining districts on Sunday as per the mandate given by the central committee.

The central election committee of the party publishes the list of active members after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba hands over the list to the committee.

But only seven of the 20 districts look likely to hold ward convention on Tuesday as the list of active members of 13 districts is yet to be published despite resolution of the dispute. There will be little time to deploy election officials even if the list is published for the 13 districts later on Monday.

The three leaders have agreed on Sunday to hold ward convention in the 13 districts as per the list of active members at the time of last general convention.

The leaders have also agreed that the party leadership will take a special initiative to ensure that convention for federal electoral constituency of Dhanusha-5, that could not be held for the last general convention, will be held this time.

The agreement reached by the three leaders have also been reported to General Secretaries Shashank Koirala and Purna Bahadur Khadka for implementation.

Coordinator of the central election committee Mahadev Prasad Yadav told Setopati that the committee has yet to receive the list of active members in 13 districts and the list will be published immediately after receiving it. "It will be published if the list is received today. It will be possible to hold ward convention tomorrow," Yadav added.

The dispute about active membership was mainly due to problem in integration of cadres who have joined the party from other parties.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel has been demanding that ward convention in home district Dadeldhura be held again but that looks unlikely. General secretary Shashank Koirala has also recently commented that it is unlikely to be held again in the district.

Ward convention was held in the district on September 9 despite protest by President of NC in Dadeldhura Karna Bahadur Malla whose faction boycotted the convention. Dadeldhura Congress protested removal of names of active members sent by the district and additions made at the center.