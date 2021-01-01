NC yet to publish list of active members in 13 districts

Nepali Congress (NC) has yet to publish list of active members in 13 districts even as 20 remaining districts have to hold ward convention on Tuesday.

The central election committee of the party publishes the list of active members after NC President Sehr Bahadur Deuba hands over the list to the committee.

But the party has not been able to publish the list in 13 districts including all eight in Province 2, and Rasuwa, Dolpa, Banke, Kailali and Surkhet. It has resolved dispute about active membership in four out of those 13 districts—Dolpa, Sarlahi, Surkhet and Kailali—while the dispute remains unresolved in the rest.

Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel told Setopati that dispute about active membership remains only in a few districts and the dispute will be resolved in all the districts a few days.

The election committee said the list will be published together in 12 districts once the list arrives from all eight districts in province 2 where the dispute is most intense due to problem in integration of cadres who have joined the party from other parties.

NC was scheduled to hold ward convention in all the districts on September 3, but it has been held only in 56 districts until now.

Convention in rural/municipalities will be delayed due to the delay in ward convention. The party has rescheduled convention in rural/municipalities for September 25 but not all districts look likely to hold it even on the day.