Shakya says path taken by Nepal is not right, urges him to return to UML

CPN-UML leader Ashta Laxmi Shakya has said the path taken by Madhav Kumar Nepal is not right and urged him to return back to the party.

"The line taken by Madhav Nepal is not right. There is need of not just politics of division but that of unity and a strong UML now," Shakya, who is also the chief minister (CM) of Bagmati, said addressing a training program for UML cadres in Kathmandu on Thursday.

"I have a clear position. Madhav Nepal is our leader. But he has said he will move the movement forward quitting the party he sacrificed his whole life for. This is not right. Do review again, do return back. UML still needs your role. There is nothing to gain by splitting the party."

Pointing that UML, that faced multiple splits and unifications, she said a strong UML is the need of the hour and added that one should not deviate from ideology to make the party strong and ideology-based.

She also urged other leaders who have joined CPN (Unified Socialist) to return back to the party and pointed that the 10-point deal has provided grounds for that.