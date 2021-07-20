We can form government with two-third majority if we save coalition: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the current ruling coalition includes those who are for Constitution, nationalism and republicanism.

Addressing a program organized to mark the seventh death anniversary of Posta Bahadur Bogati on Wednesday he stated that the coalition of Nepali Congress (NC), Maoist Center, CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rashtriya Janamorcha will stop counter-revolution and regression.

He said the coalition will again form government after the next election if it is saved and claimed that Maoist Center will again become the largest party. "We should save the coalition. We are not beyond once again forming a two-third majority government through the coalition."

He reminded that the Maoist party has not been able to lead the country properly despite making over 100 of its leaders ministers, and stressed that the party can become the largest party in a way that a Maoist government can be formed again if the party undergoes transformation.