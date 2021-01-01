Rawal roiled as Oli proposes to continue Bhatta as Far West incharge

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has proposed to continue Lekh Raj Bhatta as Far West incharge of the party.

Oli has proposed to make the party's Far West incharge before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) Bhim Rawal the party's vice-chair for the province during the discussion at Balkot Sunday morning.

He has proposed to continue former Maoist leader Bhatta, who joined the party after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the state they were on the day of unification, pointing that Rawal will have a big role even in capacity of vice-chair.

Rawal, who has long been a vehement critic of Oli and only recently ditched Madhav Kumar Nepal to remain in UML, has started discussion with leaders close to him calling the proposal an injustice. He has been arguing why there should be no change in only the Far West province when the party has agreed to return to the state before unification with Maoist Center in all other provinces.

He did not speak with reporters after the discussion with leaders close to him at the Parliament House on Sunday. Rawal's confidant told Setopati that he is still holding discussion and is yet to reach conclusion about what he should do.

Oli had unilaterally made newcomer Bhatta the Far West incharge after the SC invalidated unification with the Maoist Center as Rawal, who was Far West incharge of even the unified party CPN, was in the then Khanal-Nepal faction of UML.

The Khanal-Nepal faction has formed CPN (Unified Socialist) even as the second generation leaders of the faction including Rawal chose to stay in UML after Oli assured that he will return the party to the state before unification as per the 10-point deal of the task force formed to resolve internal dispute in the party.

Rawal is unhappy now that Oli is reluctant to reinstate him as the Far West incharge as per the assurances.