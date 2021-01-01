Oli instructs UML lawmakers to behave in House

The main opposition leader KP Sharma Oli has instructed CPN-UML lawmakers to observe parliamentary decorum and not try to step on shoulders to try to get into the rostrum.

Oli issued the instructions during the parliamentary party meeting on Sunday after some UML lawmakers attempted so while obstructing House proceedings on Friday.

"We have moved forward choosing the path of obstruction. Obstruction will and should continue. Let's chant slogans remaining within parliamentary decorum. We will go to the well and chant slogans. We can be more vocal in chanting slogans when the speaker and ruling parties are a bit aggressive. But we should not go beyond chanting slogans and going to the well," Oli elaborated.

He refuted reports that UML lawmakers planned to hit Speaker Agni Sapkota with mike handle. "I have heard some friends say there was a plan to hit the speaker with mike. There was no such plan. It is not appropriate to talk in the media about non-existing things. Honorable members should speak responsibly," he reminded.

UML lawmaker Rekha Jha told reporters after the House meeting on Friday that there was a plan to hit the speaker with mike.

"Let's not try to go up climbing on shoulders. There are things to show. We have not tried to break the cordon of marshals. We would have presented ourselves in a different manner if that were so."

Oli alleged that the marshals did not provide space for the party lawmakers to chant slogans, and asked the party chief whip to talk with the chief of marshals about the issue.

He also continued his criticism of Speaker Sapkota. "He no longer is fit to sit on the speaker's chair. He failed to maintain dignity and decorum of the post through the activities he is showing," he fumed.

He pointed that UML is ready to give the budget legal recognition but has not been able to cooperate due to the speaker's behavior. "The ruling parties should not adopt the path of confrontation. Mobilization of marshals should remain within the limits."