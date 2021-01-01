Ruling coalition meeting at Baluwatar

The ruling coalition is meeting at Baluwatar Sunday.

Top leaders and representatives of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rashtriya Janamorcha Nepal are discussing recent political developments in the meeting.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has not been able to expand Cabinet almost two months after assuming office.

The government on Friday brought a new budget through replacement bill.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been continuously obstructing the House since the session started accusing Speaker Agni Sapkota of complicity in splitting the party.

The House meeting is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.