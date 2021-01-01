Government brings Rs 1.632 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2077/78

The government has brought a Rs 1.632 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2077/78.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma brought the budget through replacement bill amidst protest by the main opposition CPN-UML to replace the budget brought by the then KP Sharma Oli government through ordinance.

He allocated Rs 677.19 billion (41.42%) for recurrent expenditure at the center, Rs 378.1 billion (23.16%) for capital expenditure, and Rs 189.44 billion (11.6%) for debt financing.

Similarly, Rs 387.3 billion (23.72%) has been allocated for transfer to the provinces and local bodies.

The then finance minister Bishnu Paudel had brought a budget of Rs 1.647 trillion for the fiscal year 2078/79 on May 29.

He had allocated Rs 678 billion (41.2%) for recurrent expenditure at the center, Rs 347.26 billion (22.7%) for capital expenditure, and Rs 207.97 billion (12.6%) for debt financing. Similarly, Rs 386.71 billion (23.5%) was allocated for transfer to the provinces and local bodies.

The meeting of the House of Representatives earlier on Friday approved the Economic Ordinance, 2078 BS, the Ordinance to Mobilize Internal Loans, 2078 BS, and the Appropriations Ordinance, 2078 BS.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the ordinances in the second meeting of the HoR amidst the protest and sloganeering by the main opposition partyUML. The ordinances were approved by a majority of the HoR.