Paudel alleges Deuba of making mockery of democracy

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has slammed party President Sher Bahadur Deuba for holding ward convention in the latter's home district Dadeldhura without resolving the dispute about active membership.

Ward convention is being held in the district on Friday despite protest by President of NC in Dadeldhura Karna Bahadur Malla whose faction is boycotting the convention.

Dadeldhura Congress has protested removal of names of active members sent by the district and additions made at the center but the Deuba faction has been claiming that only those who filed candidacy against official party candidates and those who supported the rebel candidates have been removed from the list of active members.

The convention has been held despite Paudel and other leaders of the faction meeting Deuba at Baluwatar Friday morning and urging him to postpone it.

Paudel has alleged Deuba, who is also the prime minister (PM), of abusing state powers to hold the ward convention calling it a mockery of democracy. "The party's ideology and loyalty is democracy, but behavior is undemocratic. This abuse of power in internal election is condemnable and unfortunate in the history of Congress party. This is not a good omen for general convention," Paudel has said.