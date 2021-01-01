Deuba, Paudel discuss dispute about active membership

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel met party President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed about preparations for the upcoming general convention and other issues during the meeting at Baluwatar.

The party was scheduled to hold district convention in all 77 districts on September 3 but it has been held only in 56 districts until now.

There is still dispute about active membership in districts including Deuba's home district Dadeldhura and many leaders are demanding that even the leaders and cadres punished for filing candidacy against official party candidate in general, provincial and local elections and supporting those rebel candidates be allowed to take part in the convention as active embers.

Dadeldhura Congress has protested slashing of names of active members sent by the district and additions made at the center. The convention in Dadeldhura was postponed to Friday but the dispute has yet to be resolved.

There are disputes about active membership even in other districts. The two leaders discussed about resolving the disputes.

A party source confided that the party may hold a meeting of office-bearers later on Thursday to discuss preparations for general convention.