Unified Socialist largest party in Far West, UML reduced to fourth

CPN (Unified Socialist) has become the largest party in Far West after one more CPN-UML lawmaker joined the party on Monday.

Maya Tamang Bohara joined the party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal on Monday, according to lawmaker Sushila Budhathoki.

CPN (Unified Socialist) now has 14 seats in the 52-strong provincial assembly. CPN (Maoist Center) has 13 lawmakers and Nepali Congress (NC) 12 while UML has been reduced to the fourth largest party with 11. Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) two.

Nepal's new party has managed to become the largest party in the province despite the senior most leader of the then Khanal-Nepal faction Bhim Rawal changing camp to remain in UML.