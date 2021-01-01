Two more UML lawmakers join CPN (Unified Socialist) in Province 2

Two more CPN-UML lawmakers of Province 2 have joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

Chief Whip of UML in the province Sundar Bahadur Bishwokarma and Sita Gurung went to the Election Commission provincial office in Janakpur on Sunday and verified to join the new party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

The two lawmakers were set to verify for the new party along with 11 others on Thursday but they stepped back in the final hour and attended a program of UML in Birgunj instead.

The two lawmakers had repeatedly changed camps in the party even earlier. UML, that had 21 lawmakers in the province, now has just eight remaining.

Shartughan Mahato, Govinda Bahadur Neupane, Dilli Upreti, Pramod Yadav, Ashok Yadav, Madan Sen Srivastav, Manju Yadav, Bechi Lungeli, Rabindra Baitha, Hasima Khatun, Nagendra Yadav, Sundar Bishwokarma and Sita Gurung are the lawmakers of CPN (Unified Socialist) in the province now.