Meeting of HoR and National Assembly Wednesday

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly on Wednesday on recommendation of the government.

The Cabinet meeting on Saturday decided to recommend to the president for meeting of the federal parliament.

The President's Office issuing a statement has said the meeting of both Houses of the federal parliament has been called on Wednesday on recommendation of the Cabinet as per Article 93(1) of the Constitution.

The government earlier had abruptly ended the House session on August 16 to bring the ordinance to make splitting of parties easier. CPN-UML and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) have already split in accordance to that ordinance.