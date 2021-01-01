Gautam quits UML, to join CPN (Unified Socialist) if it adopts people's multiparty democracy

CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam quit the party and initiated discussion to join CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Sources close to Gautam claim that he will immediately join the new party if Nepal adopts people's multiparty democracy as the party's ideology. "He has resigned expressing dissatisfaction with the working style of Chairman KP Sharma Oli. He has quit UML as Oli failed in keeping the party united and could not be corrected," Gautam's press associate Bishwa Mani Subedi told Setopati.

He revealed that Gautam has said he will immediately join CPN (Unified Socialist) if the aprty were to mention people's multiparty democracy as the party's guiding ideology in the party statute. "Madhav Kumar Nepal has verbally expressed commitment to make people's multiparty democracy as the party's guiding ideology. But he will join CPN (Unified Socialist) only after the party takes decision to go to the Election to make people's multiparty democracy the party's guiding ideology."

He stressed that Gautam will definitely join the party if it goes to the Election Commission to make people's multiparty democracy the party's guiding ideology.

Gautam has accused Oli of defying constitutional supremacy and the rule of law in his resignation letter and slammed him for twice dissolving the House with utter disregard to the people's mandate. "I had provided written advice to make the party popular a year after the government was formed. I had also personally advised you many times to make your working style people-oriented but you became more individualistic and unrestrained instead of mending your ways," he has pointed.

Gautam is currently National Assembly member having won the election on the ticket of the then CPN after losing from Bardiya in the last general election on a UML ticket.