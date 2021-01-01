Central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Gagan Thapa, who has announced candidacy for general secretary, has attended a press conference organized by the faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel.

Thapa has attended the press conference organized by top leaders of the faction at the party's central office in Sanepa on Thursday to send a message that the faction is together just three days after he announced his candidacy for the post of general secretary.

Addressing the press conference, Paudel said that the faction will field just one candidate for the party president after internal discussion.

Thapa, who had also contested for general secretary in the last general convention and lost to Shashank Koirala from the Paudel faction, was associated with the faction of Krishna Sitaula. Arjun Narsingh KC, who had also contested for general secretary from the faction of Sher Bahadur Deuba in the last general convention, is also with the Paudel faction now.

Sources close to Thapa confide that he will contest in the upcoming general convention from the anti-Deuba camp but not from the Sitaula faction. While Thapa has previously attended meetings of the Paudel faction, he attended a formal program organized by the faction on Thursday.

The 14th general convention of NC is scheduled to be held from November 25-29 in Kathmandu. The ward level election will be held across the country on September 3.