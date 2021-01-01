Nobody will utter a word about Cabinet expansion until September 8: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said there is no chance of Cabinet expansion before September 8.

Nepal acknowledged that he met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Thursday morning but added that the two leaders didn't discuss the issue. Responding to media queries while assuming office as the parliamentary party leader in Singha Durbar on Thursday, he stated that nobody will utter a word about Cabinet expansion until September 7-8.

He commented that the ruling parties will discuss Cabinet expansion only in appropriate time at a time when there are reports that the Cabinet has not been expanded due to dispute in the ruling parties.

He also urged provincial lawmakers and elected local representatives to not be fooled by CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli. He accused Oli and his acolytes of misinterpreting the 10-point agreement and urged UML leaders and cadres to join his party without being fooled by that.

He reiterated that his party will not unify with the Maoists. "I want to urge to not remain in illusion that our party will unify with CPN (Maoist Center) or will dissolve in it. Our party has been formed on the basis of revolutionary ideology. This is the party formed after rebellion against autocracy of KP Oli," he stressed.

Alleging Oli of carrying out a campaign against his party, he claimed that party will succeed in moving forward overcoming that.

Parliamentary party leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) in the National Assembly Beduram Bhusal also assumed office on Thursday.