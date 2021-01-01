NC central member Min Bishwokarma resigns over party's over election directives

Central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Min Bishwokarma has resigned expressing reservations over the party's election directives which he feels does not guarantee fair representation of dalits.

He has also resigned as head of the Nepal Dalit Association. He reached the party's central office at Sanepa to submit resignation letter after informing NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba and Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma over the phone.

He has protested the provisions of election directives stating that participation of dalits in NC would be zero after some time.