NC central member Kalyan Gurung announces candidacy for party president

Central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Kalyan Gurung has announced candidacy for the party president in the upcoming general convention.

Holding a press conference at Anamnagar on Wednesday, Gurung has announced candidacy for the top post in the 14th general convention scheduled to be held in November.

Gurung, who is a former president of Nepal Students Union, has claimed that he is the common candidate of youths. He is demanding that the party should hand over the leadership to youths.