NC central member Kalyan Gurung announces candidacy for party president

Central member of Nepali Congress (NC) Kalyan Gurung has announced candidacy for the party president in the upcoming general convention.
Holding a press conference at Anamnagar on Wednesday, Gurung has announced candidacy for the top post in the 14th general convention scheduled to be held in November.
Gurung, who is a former president of Nepal Students Union, has claimed that he is the common candidate of youths. He is demanding that the party should hand over the leadership to youths.
Published Date: Wednesday, Bhadra 16, 2078, 15:47:00